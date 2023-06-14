Coventry Meadows Assisted Living & Healthcare is hosting two meet and greet sessions June 20 with congressional candidate Jon Kenworthy.
The public is invited to the sessions, a Wednesday news release said. They are:
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Coventry Meadows Assisted Living, 7833 W. Jefferson Blvd.
• 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Coventry Meadows Health Care, 7843 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Kenworthy served as a Calvary Scout in the Army and was deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom twice. He has worked for senators Dan Coats and Mike Braun in Washington D.C. He has a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University, studied at the U.S. Army War College, and has multiple policy fellowships.
The Republican primary field includes former Congressman Marlin Stutzman; former Allen Circuit Court Judge Wendy Davis; state Sen. Andy Zay, R-Huntington; Warsaw maintenance technician and veteran Mike Felker; and Auburn lawyer Chandler Likes.
On the Democratic side, Phil Goss, a businessman and former State Department employee who lives in Allen County, has also launched a campaign for the seat.