Topics including health care, LGBTQ rights and working across the aisle were on students’ minds when they met Thursday evening with three Democratic candidates at Purdue University Fort Wayne.
Gary Snyder, the party’s nominee for the 3rd Congressional District, was joined at the small event by two statewide hopefuls: auditor candidate ZeNai Brooks and treasurer candidate Jessica McClellan.
After a brief introductions – and a brief delay as traffic impeded the statewide candidates’ arrivals – four members of PFW College Democrats queried the trio about topics including healthcare, LGBTQ rights and working across the aisle.
The candidates found common ground with the college group on many topics, though they differed on a few.
Although one student said he thinks his peers are more progressive and support universal health care, Snyder reiterated his support for a public option.
“No. 1, it’s not going to get passed right now,” he said. “A public option has a better opportunity. When you have a public option, you are getting that universal health care for people that want it.”
Snyder also hammered home an issue close to the hearts – and wallets – of many students, forgiving student loan debt.
Meanwhile, McClellan and Brooks both faced questions about how much difference a Democrat could make in the relatively apolitical roles of treasurer and auditor. The biggest impact, both said, would be their mindset.
“I am a community servant first,” Brooks said after the forum. “I always have the mindset of … what do our communities need, what do our people need? That’s what all of my background is. Head-to-head, I can run laps around people when it comes to community issues.”
Brooks said that if she’s elected auditor she hopes to increase transparency and accountability in Indianapolis.
She also wants the state to collect more data on the effectiveness of the money it spends.
McClellan said making sure the state’s investments are safe and secure is the treasurer’s “No. 1 goal.” But she also pointed to other areas where she could make changes, including doing more to support the state’s College Choice 529 plans and the Indiana Bond Bank.
She also touted two possible new initiatives: a public-private partnership with the banking industry to bring banks to “banking deserts” and give low-income residents options other than payday loans, and to create a state-backed retirement for all Hoosiers.
“I feel like the Democrat difference is really trying to find out what Hoosiers – regular, working Hoosiers – need,” McClellan said. “Not people that have all this money and have been in the Statehouse forever. I just feel like they don’t struggle the way that regular Hoosiers do. We need somebody who can listen to those struggles and try to find a solution.”