U.S. Senate candidate Tom McDermott believes this year’s election will be a “referendum” on abortion and women’s rights.
McDermott, who called 2022 the “year of the woman,” was one of seven candidates who spoke Thursday at Allen County Democratic Party headquarters when the state party’s “Contract With Women” tour stopped in Fort Wayne.
In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and the passage of a near-total ban on abortion by the state’s Republican-controlled legislature, McDermott and other Indiana Democrats hope Hoosier women will propel their party to success on Nov. 8.
Citing recent results, including voters’ rejection of a ballot measure to ban abortion in Kansas, McDermott said women, first-time voters and “men that are worried about the women in their life” will show up in “massive numbers” to support Democrats.
Mary Kate Dohl, candidate for Eel River Township Board, characterized Republicans in Indianapolis as “extremist lawmakers” whose decisions are preventing women from deciding how and when to have children.
“These are the same zealots who screeched about government-run health care and Obama death panels,” she said, “but are patting themselves on the back for the most grotesque government overreach of our lifetimes.”
Kyle Miller, one of a few local candidates including Dohl, 3rd District candidate Gary Snyder and House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, also spoke. The House District 82 hopeful said the Democratic Party sees, hears and trusts women: “You don’t need us. We need you.”
“All of us candidates and elected officials are fighting for an Indiana where women not only thrive, but don't have to continue to fight to be heard,” Miller said. “We're all fighting for an Indiana where women can make their own reproductive decisions, an Indiana where they can be accommodated in the workplace when pregnant, an Indiana where they don't pay more for feminine hygiene products, an Indiana where we're not third from the bottom in maternal mortality rates.”
The candidates and a few party officials signed the “contract,” a pledge that includes support for restoring the right to choose abortion care, expanding access to contraception, addressing the state’s “childcare crisis” and creating a statewide Pre-K system.
Secretary of State candidate Destiny Wells addressed sexual misconduct allegations against her opponent, Republican candidate Diego Morales, drawing a connection between them and the GOP’s legislation.
Wells described a “culture” within the Republican Party that is being “clearly demonstrated” in her race. She said the GOP has been “well aware” of the claims, which Morales has denied.
“What we are feeling as individual Hoosiers is this Republican culture that actively subjugates women,” Wells said. “We are feeling that in our public policy. That culture has permeated our everyday lives because we are living it in our public outcomes. And it must stop.”