East Allen County Schools candidates

District 1R

Timothy E. Hines

Age: 60

Occupation: Retired construction company owner

Political experience: Two terms on the EACS board

George Nicklow

Age: Unknown

Occupation: Fort Wayne Police Department sergeant

Political experience: Undetermined.

Nicklow didn't respond to The Journal Gazette's request for information

District 3E

Pamela Green Dukes

Age: 59

Occupation: Substitute special education teacher in EACS and rescue worker for natural disaster recovery company

Political experience: None

Darnell Hicks

Age: 43

Occupation: Long-time case management staff member who now owns his own company in the field.

Political experience: None

Lee J. Wilson

Age: Unknown

Occupation: Customer service and sales

Political experience: Ran unsuccessfully for a different EACS board seat in 2020

Wilson did not respond to The Journal Gazette's request for information