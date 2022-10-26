With three seats up for grabs and only two incumbents running, the Northwest Allen County Schools board is guaranteed to change with the Nov. 8 election.

It’s up to voters to decide whether one new face on the five-member board is enough.

Incumbent Elizabeth Hathaway is among six candidates for two at-large seats, facing Eric Ellingson, Christine Gilsinger, Jessica Hopkins, Rick Norton and Darren Vogt. Meanwhile, Benjamin MacDonald is challenging incumbent Kristi Schlatter to represent District 3.

The election is among the most contested school board races in Allen County, and it is arguably the most anticipated, given that people vowed last year to oust the incumbents – including Hathaway and Schlatter – who supported COVID-19 policies, most notably mask mandates.

Board members serve four-year terms. They receive $1,900 annually along with $56 per executive session or other special meeting, district spokeswoman Lizette Downey said. She noted that members also get full benefits, including a $100,000 life insurance policy.

The office is nonpartisan, yet campaign materials – including yard signs and social media graphics – are promoting Gilsinger, Hopkins, Vogt and MacDonald as conservative.

Campaign finance filings show Gilsinger and MacDonald received donations from Republican officeholders, including state Reps. Bob Morris and Martin Carbaugh. Gilsinger also gave $250 to the Allen County GOP for a Reagan Bean Dinner advertisement. The event is one of the local party’s highest-profile annual fundraisers.

Two candidate slates have emerged.

Hathaway, Schlatter and Ellingson have endorsements from former NACS Superintendent Steve Yager and the Committee to Support Public Education in Northwest Allen County. The nonpartisan group that formed this year comprises parents, teachers and district patrons.

A Facebook page called Conservative NACS School Board Candidates 2022 is advocating for MacDonald, Hopkins and Vogt. The candidates are also endorsed by Purple for Parents of Indiana. Purple for Parents began in Arizona as backlash against the Red for Ed movement in support of public schools, according to Arizona PBS.

Gilsinger’s financial filings show a $1,000 donation from the Hoosiers for Quality Education political action committee, which has been described as Indiana’s primary voucher advocacy group. She also is endorsed by the American Family Association of Indiana, a political action committee that, her endorsement letter states, “educates voters about candidates who embrace traditional values and issues that impact families, churches and communities.”

District 3

A district alumna, Schlatter says her extended family has collectively served the district for more than 150 years, and her children have either graduated from Carroll High School or attend NACS. She said she feels called to serve another term on the board, where her focus will be meeting the needs of each student.

“That’s my main hope and my main goal,” Schlatter said. “It really matters to me to have no personal agenda.”

As an incumbent with six years of experience, Schlatter said she has learned the value of long-term planning that provides the board with options, thus setting future district leaders up for success.

Addressing the district’s population growth while maintaining education excellence is the most pressing need facing NACS, Schlatter said.

MacDonald, a parent of four NACS students, is a Fort Wayne police detective who previously served as a school resource officer in another district. There, he said he developed friendships with teachers and relationships with students.

“There’s something special when you talk to a kid and you see the innocence they have,” MacDonald said, adding that must be protected as much as possible.

MacDonald said he wants to keep politically charged rhetoric out of schools, which should instead focus on the core academics – reading, writing and math.

As a school board member, MacDonald said he would ensure that parents feel like they’re being listened to. It’s frustrating to contact board members and not get a response, he said, promising that constituents can call or text him anytime.

At-large

A desire to be more involved with NACS prompted Hathaway to seek office eight years ago, and she’s seeking another term because she wants to continue the work – even now that all her children have graduated from the district.

“We need to come together as a district and focus on our positives,” Hathaway said about the division in recent years.

Hathaway said she’s looking forward to the results of the district’s demographic study. With the residential growth, she expects the district will have to consider issues such as when to build a new elementary school and whether to expand the middle schools or add another.

Adapting to the community’s needs is also important, Hathaway said, noting the upcoming strategic planning process will get input from various stakeholders. NACS has done a good job adapting curriculum, she said, but more could be offered for students who aren’t college-bound.

Ellingson agreed to run for school board at the urging of others. His children have greatly benefited from NACS, he said, and now is the time for him to provide some benefit as an elected official.

An environmental consultant, Ellingson said he would bring a strong background in development to the board. His work with residential developers gives him early insight about the communities planned for northwest Allen County, which tells him where schools are needed.

Ellingson expects difficult decisions are ahead as the district balances students’ needs and funding.

“With growth comes some pretty significant fiduciary challenges, and how do we meet those?” Ellingson said, noting the board has been sidetracked by emotional issues in recent years.

Vogt – a NACS parent who wants schools to focus on the basics, such as reading and writing – said he had a thought as he observed the board in recent years.

“They really needed some leadership,” he said.

Although this is Vogt’s first time seeking a school board seat, he has 12 years of experience on the Allen County Council, six as president. His work on the council involved managing a budget bigger than NACS’, listening to constituents and leading a group that didn’t always agree, he said.

Vogt supports redrawing current NACS voting boundaries to align with the growing population. The population is unevenly distributed among districts now, he said, and it’s possible the district would be better served by seven board members instead of five.

Gilsinger, whose children are in middle and high school, has the perspective not only of a parent but also of a former NACS employee. She said she previously worked in schools as a special-needs aide.

Gilsinger said it was a no-brainer for her children to attend NACS, her husband’s alma mater, but the board must keep a close eye on the budget as the population grows. She wants teacher pay to be prioritized.

“People are what make a school district,” she said.

Defending parental rights – and making sure parents have a voice – are among Gilsinger’s priorities. Schools shouldn’t interfere with the values that parents teach at home, she said.

Gilsinger’s campaign website includes a promotion for the local chapter of Moms for Liberty, which is focused on educating and empowering parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government.

Hopkins also wants to maintain parental rights. Social emotional learning and critical race theory are topics that concern her, she said, adding that parents can have conversations about those topics at home.

“School is there to educate,” Hopkins said.

As a board member, Hopkins said she would establish an open and transparent line of communication with parents and address retention and recruitment of teachers and other district employees.

Her family moved to NACS in 2018 because of the district’s reputation, Hopkins said. One of her children attends a NACS middle school, she said, and her two elementary-age students attend a private school because of the faith-based education.

Norton is in his first year of retirement after teaching for 36 years at NACS, making him a candidate with in-depth knowledge about the district, he said. His concerns include the recent teacher turnover at the high school.

“That definitely can impact the culture of a school,” said Norton, whose children also graduated from NACS. “What you’ve got is a situation where Northwest Allen has lagged in teacher pay.”

Noting the recent polarization in NACS, Norton said focusing on curriculum can help people navigate divisive topics because it provides common ground.

Norton has confidence that Superintendent Wayne Barker – whom he previously taught with – will bring the board together and mediate the issues and concerns more effectively.