Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s arrest and subsequent guilty plea may give some people pause in voting for for the longtime leader during next year’s election.
However, experts say the incident’s electoral impact may not be as significant as other scandals.
Michael Wolf, chair of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s political science department and acting director of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics, said personal scandals don’t carry as much weight as financial scandals.
“Usually, the personal, people don’t evaluate it quite as negatively,” Wolf said. “They’ll hold it against Tom Henry the person more than they will, necessarily, Tom Henry the mayor.”
That could change, though, if more details emerge. Referencing the police report’s description of Henry’s attitude as both “cooperative” and “argumentative,” Wolf said any indication in a report or on potential bodycam footage showing the mayor attempting to his office to “cushion himself” would exacerbate the damage to Henry’s reputation.
“People are willing to forgive a moral lapse,” Wolf said, “but if it’s a moral lapse that you also try to big-time your way out of, that’s really not going to work.”
For now, former Downs Center director Andrew Downs believes the mayor’s response has been “pretty good” as he took responsibility for his actions, apologized and spoke highly of the police department’s involvement in his arrest.
“I think it’s safe to say that people would love to have perfect elected officials,” Downs said. “I think it’s also safe to say that people understand there are human beings who serve in elected office, and human beings make mistakes. The question is, how do those elected officials handle the mistakes?”
Downs, who led the center for two decades before stepping down earlier this year, also said Henry’s response isn’t just a one-time event.
“He will need to continue to be contrite and to be apologetic and very sincere about what happened,” Downs said. “If he’s able to do that, people will be much more likely to say they accept that.”
He also said it could deepen some voters’ negative feelings about the incumbent.
“I think that for people who were thinking, ‘He’s been mayor long enough,’ this could be one of the things that makes them say, ‘Maybe it’s really time for a change,’” Downs said.
He said it could also contribute to discontent among Democrats who weren’t pleased Henry decided to run for a fifth term.
While some local Democratic officials haven’t spoken out on the arrest, one – Allen County commissioner candidate Jorge Fernandez – called on Henry to resign and not seek reelection.
“Locally, we don’t hold our elected officials within our own party accountable enough for their actions,” Fernandez said.
City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said after a meeting of the downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club Monday she is leaning toward supporting Henry because he did the right thing by cooperating with police following the accident and his arrest.
“I am sure it was heartfelt and came from the bottom of his heart,” she said of the mayor’s apology.
She did not comment on whether the mayor should run again but said she hoped the incident “would not erase everything, all the good he has done.”
Henry, who has served as mayor since 2008, is currently running unopposed for the Democratic nomination.
Republican Councilmen Tom Didier, R-3rd, and Jason Arp, R-4th, have announced their intentions to run for mayor in 2023.
Downs said the country’s current “hyper-partisan” environment, in which voters are willing to support candidates because of their party label and not necessarily because of their positions or behavior, also limits the effect the incident could have.
Fernandez expressed alarm over that type of reaction within his party.
“It concerns me about what it says about the rest of the (Democratic) party,” Fernandez said, “if we think that behavior is acceptable.”
Over the next 13 months, Henry will attempt to rebuild his image, Downs said, but people “will still be talking about it” come election day.
“Whatever he says about public safety,” Downs said, “whatever he says specifically about the police department – or if he chimes in on where a jail might be located – people are going to believe that’s changed somewhat by his experience.”
Rosa Salter Rodriguez of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.