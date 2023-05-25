Phil Goss will launch his campaign for Indiana's 3rd Congressional District this weekend and become the first Democratic candidate for the deep red seat.
A businessman and former state department employee, Goss was born in Oklahoma and grew up in Evansville. His grandfather lived in Fort Wayne and bought the farm Goss now lives on in the 1930s.
Goss studied political science at Wabash College where he was classmates with former U.S. Rep. Luke Messer and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. He also attended graduate school in Bloomington and earned an MBA at a school in Europe.
Much of his adult life has been spent overseas, particularly in Eastern Europe, Goss said Thursday. He taught English abroad in the 1990s, worked for a time for the U.S. State Department and then lived in Warsaw, Poland, for many years after.
When his uncle died in March 2019, Goss traveled back and forth between Warsaw and Fort Wayne several times, ultimately moving back to Indiana during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Goss wouldn’t put a label on his ideology and said he finds value in competing views.
“‘Get 'er done’ is a worldview. And it is my worldview,” Goss said. “I get 'er done out here (at the farm) all the time… So, in Washington, I’ll be getting 'er done, not on the tractor but in committees or on the floor or in back channels.”
Lawmakers have been too reactive to dealing with modern problems, Goss said. He said Congress should be more proactive and predictive of future issues.
“We don’t want to just figure out how to respond to whatever new problem,” he said. “We must respond to problems, obviously, but we also must be able to predict what could go wrong and be ready for that.”
Goss also bemoaned the state of political discourse in the U.S. and said he thinks there is more extremism today, including on the fringes of both parties.
“What happened to this country where civility is gone, where decorum is gone?” he asked.
Rather than focusing on what policies or issues he supports or opposes, Goss instead highlighted his business-like approach, categorizing many issues as management failures.
“I think this country does a lot of things right,” he said. “But no matter how good we are, there’s always room for improvement.”
The Goss campaign is managed by John Stephens, who announced his candidacy for the same seat in 2021 before later dropped out of the race. In a statement, Stephens described Goss as the best candidate he’s seen run in the 3rd District since Jill Long Thompson, who served from 1989 to 1995.
Goss filed May 9 for the seat left open after incumbent Rep. Jim Banks decided earlier this year to seek the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate.
The congested Republican primary field includes former congressman Marlin Stutzman; former Allen Circuit Court Judge Wendy Davis; state Sen. Andy Zay, R-Huntington; former legislative aide and veteran Jon Kenworthy; Warsaw maintenance technician and veteran Mike Felker; and Auburn lawyer Chandler Likes.
The first campaign stop for Goss will be this afternoon at Auburn Brewing Company, followed by a Sunday event with the Huntington County Democratic Party. On Monday, he also plans to drive his vintage Chevy C/10 pickup truck in the Waynedale Memorial Day Parade.