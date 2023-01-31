Local food truck owner Eddie Ribel filed Tuesday to run for Fort Wayne mayor, becoming the fifth candidate to do so.
Ribel joins City Councilmen Tom Didier, R-3rd, and Jason Arp, R-4th, as candidates for the Republican nomination. On the Democratic side, incumbent Mayor Tom Henry faces a primary challenge from Jorge Fernandez.
The Journal Gazette contacted Ribel by phone Tuesday evening, but he abruptly ended an interview after a few minutes.
The owner of the food truck Street Chef, Ribel was a mainstay on Fort Wayne public access television for more than a decade in the early 2000s as host of the show “It’s Supper Time.”
In recent years, he’s also become a mainstay at Fort Wayne City Council meetings, where he often talks about issues – particularly food truck-related – during public comment.
Last summer, Arp shut down Ribel’s attempt to discuss his campaign during one of those comments. Ribel said at the time he had received a lot of threats because of his mayoral run, which he first announced in 2021.
In fall 2021, Ribel criticized City Clerk Lana Keesling at a meeting after she announced her ultimately unsuccessful run for state treasurer. He also referenced the campaign and said “most of the security people in this building know this is going to be my house in a couple of years” – although the mayor does not live in the Citizens Square building.
A video posted to Ribel’s Youtube page in mid-January features the candidate talking about people who “Monday-morning quarterback” his decisions and “hate on” him. The video, titled “The Beginning,” also shows Ribel claiming without evidence that one of his Republican rivals has been stealing his campaign ideas.
In reply to criticism of a plan for the city posted to his campaign’s Facebook page in August of 2021, Ribel again attacked Keesling.
“Little miss clerk sits up there with her Nazi timer and cuts me off after two minutes,” Ribel wrote.
Friday is the last day people can file city campaigns with the Allen County Election Board. Primary candidates have until Feb. 10 to withdraw their campaigns. The primary is May 2, and the general election is Nov. 7.