A local developer who wanted to build townhouses on the southwest side will have to wait after the Fort Wayne City Council denied a necessary zoning request.
Fort Wayne City Council members voted Tuesday against the request to rezone 1.56 acres from single family to multi-family at 5500 block of South Bend Drive, which is near Canterbury School in the Country Club Hills neighborhood. The move followed a do-not-pass recommendation the Fort Wayne Plan Commission on April 24.
A developer or property owner must wait at least a year before submitting the same rezoning request, according to planning department staff.
Along with the rezoning, Hummingbird Canterbury LLC submitted plans for a building of 10 market-rate townhomes and a second building with 10 garage units. It was the second set of plans the development company had presented for review.
At the March 13 Fort Wayne Plan Commission meeting, the plans called for 20 townhomes in two buildings with attached garages.
Neighbors raised concerns about density, whether it fit in with the existing neighborhood and how much it would add to Canterbury School’s regular traffic.
The plan commission sent that proposal back for revision at the March 20 business meeting, and Hummingbird LLC returned April 17 with the 10-unit plan.
The Plan Commission’s vote was 6-3 against the project then. The three votes in favor were because those members felt the developer made enough changes, said Michelle Wood, senior planner. She said some commission members were also concerned about a planned dry detention pond, which would require extensive work to level the ground from a steep drop.
Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, is a member of the plan commission and was one of the three voting for the plan. However, he voted against it at the council meeting.
“I did vote for it because I’m a businessman myself,” Freistroffer said.
However, he didn’t expect the neighbors’ negative response to remain strong, he said.
Most of the City Council members agreed with residents’ concerns.
Michelle Chambers, D-at large, said the area is too dense. “This is not a good fit for the neighborhood,” she said.
Freistroffer said the city needs more housing options, but future developments need to remain within the rules designed for them. He added that the city needs to look more closely at how to develop and place townhome additions.
“Townhouses are the future of Fort Wayne,” he said.
Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, was the sole City Council vote of support for the rezoning request. He said the plan showed less density than many multi-family developments and the comprehensive plan calls for more multi-family developments.
Jehl said the community needs to be careful about saying it wants more multi-family developments if it’s going to say no to them.
Councilmen Jason Arp, R-4th, and Tom Didier, R-3rd were absent from the meeting.