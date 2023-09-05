Fort Wayne City Council members will consider today repealing the term limits they set for appointments to boards and commissions about two months ago.
The amendment, sponsored by Councilmen Jason Arp, R-4th, and Tom Didier, R-3rd, would reverse the term limits approved on June 27.
The council had set an ordinance limiting appointments from one-year terms to serving up to four consecutive terms, two or three-year appointments limited to serving two terms and four-year appointments to a single term.
Board members could be reappointed after vacating their seat for one term or if a replacement could not be found within 60 days. The mayor and the council have more than 35 boards and commissions to which they make appointments.
The council later set the same term limits for the mayor’s office appointees. However, Mayor Tom Henry vetoed it.
Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, proposed the original bill to set term limits for council appointees, which Arp favored as long as the same limits were applied to the mayor. Chambers’ initial plan was two terms for all appointments, regardless of the lengths of their terms, but Didier proposed basing the limits on the number of years the terms are, which was approved.
Chambers has said she proposed the legislation to create more opportunities for people who haven’t participated in local government before to serve as appointees.
When Henry vetoed the bill limiting mayor appointees’ terms, Arp said some council members who voted in favor of the limits changed their opinions and agreed with the mayor’s decision during the override vote.
The council had passed the mayor appointee term limits with a 5-3 vote with opposition from Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, and Councilmen Paul Ensley, R-1st, and Geoff Paddock, D-5th. Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, was absent.
Henry said in July he vetoed the ordinance because it “violates the established principle of the separation of powers.”
In order for the council to override the mayor’s veto of a bill, they need a two-thirds majority, which requires six supporting votes.
The vote to override the mayor’s decision failed at 5-4. The override fell one vote short as council members Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, Paddock, Chambers and Tucker voted to uphold Henry’s veto.
Arp said he proposed the repeal of term limits on council appointees to create an equal balance of power. He added that he doesn’t want to mayor’s office to have an advantage over council members.
Didier said he co-sponsored the bill to even the playing field. Didier said he was hesitant to support the term limits for council appointees at first – until he found out the same restrictions would be put on the mayor’s office.
“I’m basically going back to what I was going to do in the first place, basically keep it the same as it was,” he said.
Didier is the Republican candidate in the upcoming mayor election race against Henry. He said based on the results of the election, the idea could be revisited.
“Right now, I just want to keep the boards and commissions on the same playing field for the mayor’s office and for City Council,” Didier said.
Council members are expected to discuss and take action on the bill at today’s 5:30 p.m. meeting, and they will cast final votes next week.
However, preliminary votes rarely change before final decisions are made.