One candidate for Fort Wayne City Council had his qualifications challenged Monday by Allen County Republican Party Chair Steve Shine.
Shine filed a challenge to Richard Lyons’ candidacy for the GOP nomination in the city’s 2nd District. Lyons, who filed Jan. 30 for the seat currently held by Republican councilman Russ Jehl, did not return a request for comment.
In order to run for office in Indiana as a Republican or Democrat, a candidate must have voted for that party in the last two primary elections they voted in.
However, Shine said Lyons voted in the 2022 GOP primary election but hadn’t participated in any previous primaries. Shine said he’s not singling out Lyons and has challenged candidates for other offices in the past.
“I don’t think that anyone has filed to circumvent the law whatsoever,” Shine said. “Most people who file for office are most likely unaware that this portion of the Indiana code exists.”
Amy Scrogham, director of the Allen County Election Board, said her office has received Shine’s challenge and that the deadline for challenges to candidates in the 2023 primaries is noon Friday.
There will be a hearing on the status of Lyons’ candidacy before Feb. 24, Scrogham said, and she wants to hold the hearing in the next week or two.
In a separate letter, Shine also requested Monday that the county election board not hold primaries this year in New Haven, Woodburn and Grabill. The filing period closed last week and there are no contested primaries for any races in any of those municipalities.
Shine said his request comes from “respect for the taxpayer.”
“The cost to have a primary in three municipalities for absolutely no reason is a waste of the taxpayers’ dollars,” Shine said. “It’s printing the ballot; it’s putting in voting machines; it’s hiring poll workers. And the savings are significant.”
The Allen County Democratic Party did not immediately return a request for comment on Shine's call to eliminate the primaries.
The election board will determine whether a primary election is necessary and has the option to not hold one in certain locations, Scrogham said. She expects the board to discuss Shine’s request at its next meeting, at 10 a.m. Friday.