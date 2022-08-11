On Wednesday outside Citizens Square downtown, community leaders from Fort Wayne’s southeast side and throughout the city spoke against the current Allen County Jail proposal. Standing behind the lectern are, fron left: NAACP Branch 3049 President Larry Gist; Dayalana Saunders of ChangeMakers; Pastor Karen Staton of Destiny Life Center; Alisha Rauch of ChangeMakers; lead Pastor Melissa Fisher of Faith United Methodist Church Dewald Street; and Pastor Timothy Williams of Good Hope Baptist Church.