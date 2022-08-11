More than 60 community leaders gathered at Citizens Square on Wednesday with two messages they want Allen County elected officials and residents to know: they do not want a $350 million jail built and they certainly don’t want it on the southeast side near schools.
They took those messages to the elected officials’ home base, holding a news conference outside the building where both county and city officials hold their public meetings. The group calls itself Help Not Handcuffs and is a coalition of various nonprofits, ministries and neighborhood groups, as well as private citizens.
On July 15, the Allen County commissioners proposed building a new, 1,100-bed jail on about 70 acres at 5080 Adams Center Road. The new jail would take five years to build and would be a little more than a block away from three schools on the southeast side.
The county is considering a new jail to help alleviate problems in the current 732-bed jail downtown. In late March, U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty ordered the commissioners to develop plans to stop problems that violate detainees’ rights, including overcrowding and understaffing.
His ruling was the result of a lawsuit inmate Vincent Morris filed in January 2020.
Also at Wednesday’s news conference, coalition members asked local business owners, community leaders and politicians to sign a “No New Jail Southeast, and No New Jail Period” pledge, a promise to oppose it.
During the news conference, speakers said they want to take an active part in the county’s talks about the jail, they want alternatives to more incarceration and they want an independent body to do an assessment of Allen County’s legal system to see what’s really needed.
“It is us, the people, who will decide our destiny,” said Pastor Karen Staton of Destiny Life Center. “After all, it is us, the people, who will foot the bill.”
Staton, who said her father had been the jail chaplain years ago, told the crowd that the problem with building a bigger jail for projected future growth is that it creates a financial incentive instead of reinvestment in programs and services that help the community – if you build it, they will come.
“We have to overcome our reliance on overincarceration,” Staton said. “It’s the new Jim Crow.”
Many of the speakers championed programs for mental health and substance abuse as ways of alleviating both jail population and getting people stuck in the system.
Rev. Kimberly Koczan, director of Wisdom’s Well Ministries, said 74% of inmates report not receiving necessary mental health help, and studies show 80% of jail populations struggle with mental illnesses. Allen County lacks treatment options for the incarcerated that other communities have.
“We don’t have a criminal problem in our community, we have a problem criminalizing mental health issues,” Koczan said.
Other speakers said that the jail would derail progress the southeast side has been experiencing lately and devalue property values.
Cookye Rutledge of Young Scholar Academy disagreed with the commissioners that this would be a financial benefit for the area.
“I’m ashamed that they could even open their mouths to present this as a source of economic development,” Rutledge said. She doesn’t see jail jobs as a big boon to the area.
Rutledge suggested the community invest in teacher salaries, advocating educational resources like entrepreneurial and scholarship programs. She also said the commissioners could consider another parcel of land with room for the jail, near Canterbury High School.
“I can hear the audible gasps of fear, commissioners, because you would not dare build a jail there,” she said. But students in all parts of Allen County deserve not to have a jail near their houses of education, she added.