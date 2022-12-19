Fort Wayne City Councilman Russ Jehl is calling for an independent review of Mayor Tom Henry’s conduct during his October arrest for drunken driving.
Although Jehl, R-2nd, doesn’t think the council is qualified to judge “to what extent an ethics violation occurred,” he said in a statement Monday he “will not be complicit” in what he described as “officer intimidation.”
In the more than 20 clips of police body camera footage released Friday by the mayor, Henry repeatedly referenced his office and his authority.
Jehl said the officers on-scene felt intimidated by the mayor and said the city council should have their backs.
“You put the mayor in the back seat with handcuffs,” he said to one police officer. “I won’t forget this. Believe me.”
Later, he told a higher-ranking officer he “won’t forget this, believe me.”
The officer then reminded Henry that the conversation was being recorded.
“I just can’t believe you put me in handcuff,” Henry replied. “The mayor of the city.”
Henry told the officers to do what they have to do, but also ordered them to take his wife home with lights and sirens – a move that is reserved for emergencies. At one point, Henry asked to talk to the police chief.
“You all work for me, right? You know that, right?” Henry asked. “Get my wife home.”
While out of the mayor’s earshot, some officers shared concerns with each other that they were going to be fired.
“This is me getting fired,” one officer said.
“Same here,” another replied. “He’s asked for my name like three times.”
At one point, an officer joked about going back to school or looking at other departments: “It’s been a good three years.”
“I have no desire to add to the tabloid fodder or exploit the mayor’s misfortunes for political gain,” Jehl said. “To depoliticize the issue, I support an independent counsel to review the footage and make a non-partisan recommendation whether council should formally admonish the mayor.”
The Republican councilman compared his proposal to the recent public reprimand of outgoing Wells County Prosecutor Andrew Carnall. The Indiana Supreme Court reprimanded Carnall Dec. 1 for his actions during a July traffic stop involving his son.
Jehl said he plans to bring his request up at Tuesday’s City Council meeting if Council President Jason Arp, R-3rd, allows it. Arp and Democratic at-large councilman Glynn Hines had previously called for video of Henry’s Oct. 8 arrest to be released.
During a news conference Friday, Henry said he’s proud of how the officers handled the arrest.
“Each officer did exactly what needed to be done that night by holding me accountable for my actions,” Henry said. “I make no excuses.”
City Attorney Malak Heiny’s office initially denied four public records requests made by The Journal Gazette, and Indiana Public Access Counselor Luke Britt issued an opinion Dec. 6 that said Fort Wayne officials violated public access laws by repeatedly denying requests to release those records.
Henry, who is running for a fifth term as mayor, was sentenced last month to 365 days suspended, which means he won’t serve jail time. His driver’s license was suspended for 90 days. He was ordered to pay more than $3,000 in restitution to the city and to the driver of the car he struck. He’s also required to submit to random alcohol and drug testing and to report to the Alcohol Countermeasures Program.