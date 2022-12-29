Allen County officials and township trustees elected in November got an early start on the coming new year, gathering in the 120-year-old rotunda of the Allen County Courthouse for their inauguration.
Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch spoke about what it makes a good public official to the crowd of more than 100 who came to watch the swearing-in ceremony.
“Public service is a selfless act,” she said after congratulating the new officials.
“You’re volunteering to put yourself into the arena, and you’re to be commended for that,” she said, crediting that paraphrase to Teddy Roosevelt.
The work includes being in the spotlight of social media just as candidates. She compared the sacrifices of the officials’ personal lives to the United States’ Founding Fathers sacrificing everything 246 years ago for the new country.
“It’s because of that, that they’re going to be able to serve Allen County,” she said, adding the officials will serve with honesty, character and distinction and put Allen County before themselves.
Success will not be measured in the amount of assistance they give but in the number of people who receive that assistance, she said.
Those being sworn in included new Allen County Sheriff Tory Hershberger, new Allen County Prosecutor Mike McAlexander, new Allen County Recorder Nicole Keesling and new Allen County Council members Josh Hale and Don Wyss.
Returning officials sworn in included County Commissioners Therese Brown and Richard Beck, Clerk Christopher Nancarrow, Assessor Stacey O’Day and four Superior Court judges: Andrew Williams, David Avery, Steven Godfrey and Lori Morgan. Several township trustees were also there. Auditor Nicholas Jordan and County Councilman Paul Lagemann were not.
When McAlexander took the oath from Superior Court Judge Jennifer DeGroote, he called up his wife, Annie, to be by his side. He saw this as acknowledging her sacrifices with his position.
“I think it’s only appropriate when it’s families that put up with the long hours and (the prosecutor) being called out at 3 in the morning,” McAlexander said. At the start of 2023, he’ll replace Karen Richards as prosecutor after her 20-year stint, when he served as her chief deputy prosecutor.
McAlexander said he already started the transitioning process the week before Thanksgiving, talking with most of the staff to see what could be done better, what they’re doing that’s not needed and what they should be doing, too. He also talked with Hershberger about issues with inmates unable to read evidence in their cases while in Allen County Jail. It can be done with electronic filing.
“I think when you have a change, it opens people’s eyes and ears to ‘Hey, we can do this another way,’ ” McAlexander said.
Hershberger said, “Change comes with time. It comes with trying to make things more efficient.”
Hershberger plans to spend the next 90 days meeting with every staff member in the sheriff’s department. He also plans to have an open-door policy for citizens and employees because changes will come from their input.
With his 33 years serving in the department, working up from jail officer, Hershberger also has insight into implementing changes. “I know what’s worked. I know what hasn’t worked,” he said.
His work will also include the Allen County Jail, which has been the subject of a lawsuit and which the county is planning to replace with a new building.
Cleaning out the overcrowding was the first step, Hershberger said. The facilities are more than 40 years old, but the new jail isn’t expected to be finished before April 2027.
So it’s a question of how much to invest in failing plumbing and electric systems in a jail that won’t be used much longer – but that must meet standards in the meantime.
On March 31, U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty ordered Allen County officials to make changes related to overcrowding, understaffing, maintenance and other issues that resulted in violations of inmates’ constitutional rights. Leichty made that ruling for a lawsuit the American Civil Liberties Union pursued on behalf of former jail inmate Vincent Morris.
A new video system has been installed in the jail, but the county can’t put too much money into new technology if it wants to be a good steward of taxpayer money, Hershberger said.