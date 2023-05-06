For Tom Henry to win reelection and a record fifth term as mayor, he’ll have to defeat the only person who dealt his only defeat – Tom Didier.
The city has had a Democratic mayor since 2000, but Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine said Councilman Didier and the GOP candidates who emerged from the primary give him “great confidence” in expanding the party’s majority on the council and recapturing the mayor’s office.
“The numbers from yesterday’s primary support that conclusion,” Shine said Wednesday, noting that more people voted in the Republican primary than the Democratic one.
“The Republican base was far more energized than the Democrat base,” he said.
Meanwhile, Democratic candidates expressed optimism at a primary watch party Tuesday night about delivering a majority of seats on the nine-member City Council.
“Five or six votes on a Democratic-controlled City Council,” party chairman Derek Camp said. “We can do that.”
Rematch of the century
Henry easily defeated Jorge Fernandez in the Democratic primary. But Shine said Fernandez’s level of support – 22% against a longtime incumbent – shows fatigue among Democrats that could lead to lower turnout for Henry in November.
Andy Downs, director emeritus of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics, said he thinks Henry actually did slightly better than expected considering Fernandez recently ran for a countywide office.
However, Downs expects Didier to pose the biggest challenge Henry has faced in his five mayoral runs.
“This is an opportunity for Tom Henry, in some people’s minds, to undo the loss that happened to him in the 3rd District” in 2003, Downs said, when Didier handed Henry his only political defeat, by 172 votes.
Downs said Arp got into this year’s primary later than Didier and didn’t have the time to put together the sort of campaign that’s necessary to win.
“The fact that Didier won may not be surprising,” Downs said. “The fact that he won by 3,000 votes, that’s perhaps the surprising thing.”
Downs said that strong showing – 64% of the vote – coupled with a robust campaign in the primary shows that Didier is a formidable opponent.
“He’s proving he’s ready to go,” Downs said. “Spring training was good for them, let’s just put it that way.”
Didier has to find a reason to tell people why they shouldn’t elect Henry again other than just voter fatigue, Downs said. He doesn’t think criticism between Didier and Henry will be viewed negatively by voters as both have reputations for being respectful.
Derek Pillie, Didier’s campaign manager, said the candidate will work to contrast his vision for the city with Henry’s record. One big difference would be a move to zero-based budgeting, Pillie said.
“You look at your yearly budget and you start from scratch,” he said. Although budgeting that way would take effort, Pillie said it’s worth it to make sure the city is spending money in the best way possible.
“We can prioritize the different functions of each department, and we can also incorporate new suggestions,” Pillie said.
Having a Republican as mayor would allow Didier to provide oversight over city departments, set clear objectives and be transparent with the public, Pillie said. He contends Henry’s administration hasn’t done so.
Fighting for five
The Fort Wayne City Council has been held by Republicans since 1996. That could change this year, though Shine said he thinks the GOP will actually expand its majority. He said the primary winners are high-quality candidates.
Downs said the council primary results were as expected up and down the ballot. One point of interest was that Martin Bender was the top vote-getter on the uncontested Republican side, even ahead of incumbent Councilman Tom Freistroffer.
The early favorites are Bender, Freistroffer and incumbent Democratic Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, Downs said. But the other three contenders – Luke Fries, Stephanie Crandall and Audrey Davis – are also strong candidates, he said.
In the crucial 4th District, the close margin in Dr. Scott Myers’ win over Joe Townsend was expected because both heavily campaigned, Downs said. On the Democratic side, he said the race was Patti Hays’ to lose.
“And clearly, she did not,” Downs said.
Ultimately, Downs said he expects that contest to come down to which candidate has the most time to go out and personally knock on doors and meet voters.
If the three Democratic incumbents – Chambers, Geoff Paddock and Sharon Tucker – are reelected, the party’s best path to a majority would be winning either all three at-large seats or two citywide spots and the 4th District.
Paddock said his party got “really close” to a majority in 2019, cutting the Republican Party’s advantage from 7-2 to 5-4.
“I think there are a number of opportunities out there,” he said of the general election.
Council members have often worked in a bipartisan manner in recent years, but Paddock said he wants his party to win a majority in order to move certain projects forward without having to rely on Republican support, including development downtown, on the riverfront and at Electric Works
“It’s critical that we have council members that will work with Mayor Henry in order to move those projects forward,” Paddock said.
Tucker said there are several goals Democrats have been unable to achieve as the minority party on the council.
Top among those, in her opinion, is bringing back collective bargaining for city workers.
“That’s one of the primary promises that we’ve committed to over four years ago,” Tucker said. “That’s what we can do with five supportive votes.”
Other Democratic priorities include advancing financial investments in communities around the city, such as city block grants and neighborhood improvement plans. For example, Tucker said some investments on the southeast side have been loans instead of grants. She said Democrats want to invest more while still being fiscally responsible.
“We’ve been very good at getting things done with the council body that we have, but it’s taken a lot of negotiation,” Tucker said.
“And we should, it’s not a bad thing. Negotiation is a good thing. But we’ve had to pare down some of the requests.”