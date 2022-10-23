Party leaders on both sides are optimistic about Allen County’s preliminary early voting numbers, but analysts caution not to read too much into early turnout.
The total number of ballots cast in the county through Tuesday is slightly up from the equivalent time period in the 2018 midterm and significantly higher than where it was in the 2014 election. Tuesday marked the first week of in-person early voting. Absentee balloting began in late September
According to the Allen County Election Board, 8,901 voters – 7,481 absentee by mail and 1,420 early in-person – cast ballots during that time period this year.
In 2018, those numbers were 7,805 – 5,591 absentee and 2,214 in-person. In 2014, they were 2,899 – 2,191 absentee and 708 in-person.
Andrew Downs, former director of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics, said the county’s numbers don’t necessarily signal higher turnout than previous midterm elections. He said they fit within a common trend: Since the early 2000s, there has been a “general increase” in early voting across the country.
“The people who are voting early are folks who previously had voted,” Downs said. “So it’s not bringing a whole bunch of new voters in. What voters seem to be doing is taking advantage of convenience.”
He also suggested some people might have realized during the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 election that voting by mail is “incredibly convenient.”
Michael Wolf, chairman of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s political science department and acting director of the Mike Downs Center, said attitudes toward early voting “across all forms” has changed recently. Polls indicate more Republicans now oppose “broad-scale early voting, particularly vote-by-mail,” he said.
Wolf also pointed to the pandemic-altered election rules two years ago as a factor explaining the increase in mail-in absentee ballots.
“The drop-in in-person early voting and increase in absentee ballots relative to 2018 make it apparent that many early voters have shifted from in-person to absentee ballot voting based on their 2020 experience,” Wolf said. “This is to be expected, but noteworthy given that absentee ballots require a reason for absentee vote-by-mail.”
Those include voters with disabilities, public safety officers and voters older than 64, among other reasons.
“The fact that there is a higher number of absentee ballots that have been returned is favorable to Republicans,” Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine said, adding that his party’s internal data indicates Republicans request more absentee ballots than Democrats by 2-to-1.
Absentee voters typically come from an “upper demographic strata” that traditionally votes GOP, Shine said. That group includes seniors, he said.
Despite those positive projections, Shine said he doesn’t want his party to be too confident with Election Day still more than two weeks away.
In 2014, 86% of the 75,307 total Allen County votes were cast in-person on Election Day. That figure fell to 71% in 2018 as turnout rose sharply to 127,189 – nearly half of the county’s registered voters at the time.
“Any lead that we may have now … could be immediately diminished by complacency based upon the assumption that, ‘Why would we need to vote if it looks like it’s in the bag?’ ” Shine said. “I like to play as if we’re playing catch-up”
His counterpart, Allen County Democratic Party Chairman Derek Camp, offered a similarly rosy outlook and said he’s “really enthused” about the early numbers.
Camp said his party’s internal data show more women are voting than men in Allen County – he said that figure looked to be 53% – with even higher figures in some districts. Camp added that he’s “very happy” about the partisan breakdown in key races.