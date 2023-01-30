Mayor Tom Henry’s campaign for a fifth term leading the city was made official today, he said.
Henry said to the Fort Wayne Rotary Club that he filed his paperwork with the Allen County Election Board before the lunch meeting.
Henry, a Democrat, first announced his intent to seek a fifth term as mayor in June – more than a year after Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, made a similar announcement.
Henry will face Jorge Fernandez in the May primary for the Democratic nomination.
For the Republicans, Didier will face Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, in the primary election.
Potential candidates for city offices have until Feb. 3 to file with the election board. Candidates then have until Feb. 10 to withdraw.
Henry was arrested Oct. 8 for driving while intoxicated – his blood alcohol content testing at more than twice the legal limit. Henry was driving a city-owned vehicle when he sideswiped another vehicle while entering a roundabout.