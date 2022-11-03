Mayor Tom Henry was sentenced Thursday for a recent charge of driving while intoxicated – four days earlier than expected.
Henry was driving a city-owned vehicle Oct. 8 when he crossed the road’s centerline and sideswiped an oncoming car. He was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. He pleaded guilty Oct. 10, and his hearing was set for Monday.
However, online court records show that the hearing was moved to Thursday afternoon “by request.” John Perlich, mayoral spokesman, confirmed Thursday night that the hearing was moved up four days.
“The mayor, his legal counsel, and the court system mutually agreed that the sentencing could be moved up to today rather than Monday and reach its conclusion,” Perlich said in a statement.
John McGauley, Allen Superior Court executive, said both parties arrived at the Allen County Courthouse Thursday afternoon and had the sentencing moved up, which is often an option with misdemeanor cases. Rescheduling the sentencing hearing was not preferential treatment for Henry, McGauley said.
Henry was sentenced to 365 days suspended, which means he won’t serve jail time. Court records that detail the sentencing weren’t available Thursday night.
Henry was arrested after the Oct. 8 crash near the roundabout at Old Mill and Westover roads. Henry’s blood alcohol level was 0.152% – almost twice Indiana’s legal limit of 0.08%, according to court documents.
Henry told police that he had too many glasses of wine at a fundraiser at Civic Theatre.
The collision caused between $25,000 and $50,000 in damages, the Indiana State Police crash report said.
Henry is ordered to pay more than $3,000 in restitution to the city and to the driver of the car he struck. He’s also required to submit to random alcohol and drug testing and to report to the Alcohol Countermeasures Program.
Henry’s driver’s license was suspended for 90 days.
The Journal Gazette has requested records related to the incident, including body camera footage, which was rejected by City Attorney Malak Heiny. The requested items are considered investigatory records, which are released by the Fort Wayne Police Department’s discretion, Heiny said.
Fort Wayne City Council members have requested similar records, and Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, proposed cutting the operating budget for the mayor’s office after the city said it would not release the body camera footage last week. The move was not supported by the other council members.
It’s unclear whether the body camera footage and records will be released now that the case is closed.
Henry announced in June that he is running for a fifth term as Fort Wayne’s mayor in the 2023 election.
Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, announced in May 2021 that he is seeking the Republican nomination for next year’s mayoral election.
Arp launched an exploratory committee in August and said he is also seeking the Republican nomination.