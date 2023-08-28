A Mercer County, Ohio, man wanted on a felony larceny warrant there has been arrested in Adams County, Indiana, the Adams County sheriff's department said today.
Daniel E. Secrest, 53, was arrested about 6 p.m. Saturday following a traffic stop in Decatur, the sheriff's department said in a statement.
In addition to the Ohio warrant, Secrest was charged in Adams County with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, the statement said.
It said the sheriff's department received information Saturday that Secrest was currently living in Adams County and had an active warrant. At about 6 p.m., it said, deputies learned that he was at a convenience store in Decatur.
Upon seeing the sheriff's department's car, Secrest left the convenience store, the sheriff's department said, but within a few blocks sheriff's deputies and Decatur police surrounded his vehicle.