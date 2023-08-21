Parkview Field will receive nearly $1.4 million from the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission for ongoing projects, including a new baseball field.
The allocation was approved during a Monday meeting. In a 5-1 vote, commissioners approved an agreement for funds not to exceed $1.3 million for construction on Parkview Field Treetop, seating from a high-level view to watch the games. An additional $100,000 was approved in an amended project fund.
An indoor conference room/event venue is just below the treetop.
Parkview Field was built in 2009 and wear and tear in the treetop seating area has affected the building’s interior.
The conference room floods from multiple locations every time it rains, Mike Nutter, president of Fort Wayne TinCaps, said.
A current gutter system runs above the ceiling to capture the water into a 55-gallon drum, which fills up when it rains. Nutter said that before the makeshift gutter was installed, after it rained every ceiling tile would be on the ground.
The commissioners approved, 5-1, an amendment increasing the previously allocated funding for rebuilding the downtown field to meet Major League Baseball guidelines. To remain an affiliated Minor League Baseball team, the field arena has to reach a certain level of compliance with MLB guidelines.
Initially, the commission approved $1.1 million to fund changes. The current construction cost total for the field is $1,127,112.
The MLB released new guidelines for affiliated teams to meet. The current plan for the field is for construction to begin when the baseball season ends in September and the work is expected to be completed by November.
Nathan Hartman voted against both items giving Parkview Field money. Hartman said ticket sales should have a larger part in funding Parkview Field projects.
“I feel like it was a great field already and whereas the taxpayers have spent a million dollars on putting a field in. I feel like the ticket sales should have a part,” he said.
A future Parkview Field project is replacing existing lights with LEDs, per the new MLB guidelines. Nutter said this will likely cost about $900,000, bringing the total costs of meeting MLB guidelines being over $2 million.
The TinCaps current agreement with MLB is 10 years, preventing new guidelines each year. The TinCaps are currently in the second year of the agreement.