Former Vice President Mike Pence will return to Fort Wayne this month to promote his new book, “So Help Me God.”
Pence, who served as Indiana’s governor from 2013 to 2017, will hold a “fireside chat” before signing books at the Clyde Theater, Steve Shine said Friday. Shine is chairman of the Allen County Republican Party.
The signing will take place Dec. 21 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. and will be hosted by the county GOP.
“We are honored to host Vice President Pence again at his book-signing event,” Shine said. “The vice president has expanded his popularity since the release of the book.”
Shine mentioned Pence’s recent national media appearances, which included telling ABC’s David Muir last month he believes there will be “better choices in the future” than former President Donald Trump. In the same interview, the Hoosier politician said he’s giving “prayerful consideration” to a run for the White House in 2024.
The Indiana Historical Society hosted the former vice president Nov. 22 when he kicked off his book tour in Indianapolis.
This will be Pence’s second visit to Fort Wayne in the last three months. He headlined the Allen County GOP’s Reagan Bean Dinner in October.
“For those who were unable to come to the bean dinner,” Shine said, “this is an opportunity to attend without charge.”
Pence will speak at the beginning of the event, Shine said, before signing books for the remainder of the time. Attendees may either bring an already-purchased copy of the book or can buy one on-site.