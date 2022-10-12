Mike Pence spoke to the local Republican Party faithful Wednesday in Fort Wayne about his time as vice president and issues facing the country, encouraging support for the party’s candidates ahead of the general election.
“Inflation is at a 40-year high, gas prices are through the roof, crime is skyrocketing in our cities, and our economy has entered recession,” Pence said, adding that he believes Democrats are “piling up” the national debt.
“But I didn’t come here today to talk you down,” he continued. “I came here today to encourage you, because the truth is help is on the way and we are 26 days away from the beginning of a great American comeback.”
The former vice president and former Indiana governor was the keynote speaker for the Allen County GOP’s Reagan Bean Dinner, one of the local party’s highest profile annual fundraisers.
As about 600 attendees chowed down on complimentary drinks and hors d’oeuvres – tickets started at $150 per person – the Republican leader delivered what at times could have been mistaken for a stump speech.
Fort Wayne pastor Oscar Underwood, who introduced Pence, said he embodied hope: “In northeast Indiana, hope is present with us tonight.”
“When he served in the Congress, he brought out the best in us,” Underwood said. “When he served as governor in Indiana, he brought out the best in those of us who use who were here. When he served as vice president of the United States, he brought out the best in our nation. Sir, we can’t thank God enough for you.”
Earlier, Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine also recognized Pence, calling him the “greatest American in this room” and said future generations will read about him as the man who “preserved democracy for the United States of America.”
After the dinner, Shine reiterated those pointed remarks and said Pence stood up for American principles and the Constitution.
“Rather than believing in the personalities, he believed in principles,” Shine said, “and he demonstrated that in January of 2021.”
In his nearly half-hour speech, Pence embraced the the policies implemented during his time in the nation’s second highest office without necessarily embracing the former occupant of the Oval Office.
The first time Pence referenced former President Donald Trump, he referred to him as “a fellow from New York” who approached him in 2016 to join the ticket.
However, he received a standing ovation a few moments later when he spoke his former running mate’s name for the first time.
“I will tell you, maybe particularly in light of the disastrous record of the Biden/Harris administration, I will always be proud of the record of the Trump/Pence administration,” Pence said, “and I will never stop fighting to put those policies back into practice.”
Pence pointed out a handful of elected officials from outside Allen County who attended the event, including his brother Greg Pence, R-6th, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita.
Two elected officials up for election this November spoke after Pence on Wednesday: Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., and Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., also addressed attendees via video.
After Pence discussed the Republicans’ route to winning Congress during the early 2010s, he suggested this fall’s general election will be the start of another red wave of GOP victories, beginning in the House with “retiring (Democratic House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi once and for all.”
The line was greeted with a partial standing ovation – started, Pence noted, by Banks.
Pence also touched on one issue GOP candidates around the country have made central to the 2022 election, ‘critical race theory,’ which he called “nothing more than state-sanctioned racism in the schools of this country.”
He ended the speech by encouraging attendees to work hard to elect and pray for Republican candidates.
“In my four years as your governor and my four years as your vice president, my opinion of the American people went up, not down,” Pence said. “It’s a great country, filled with hard working, faith-filled, family oriented people. We’ve just got to have government as good as our people.”