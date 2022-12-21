Mike Pence talked about his childhood, his faith and his time as vice president before a book signing Wednesday, his second Fort Wayne appearance in the last three months.
The former governor and U.S. representative spoke with Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine and WOWO radio host Pat Miller on stage at the Clyde Theatre as about 200 attendees listened.
Miller and Shine prompted Pence with questions about topics addressed in his new autobiography, “So Help Me God,” which was released last month. In addition to those who came to hear the chat, others arrived later to have their copies signed.
Pence spoke about the lessons he learned during two unsuccessful campaigns to unseat former U.S. Rep. Philip Sharp in 1988 and 1990, more than a decade before his first successful run.
“I let my ambition get ahead of living out my values in the public square,” Pence said. “I got caught up in negative campaigns and, as I write in the book, I regretted it.”
Those first two campaigns were a time of reckoning for him and his wife, Karen. He said Fort Wayne pastor Rick Hawks told him his mistake was assuming that winning was the most important thing he could do.
When he ran again in 2000, Pence succeeded where he had previously failed and won his first term in Congress. He attributed that success to the fact that he and his campaign “honored God, informed the debate and were focused on winning.”
He shared several anecdotes about his upbringing in southern Indiana, including a time his father admonished him for his attitude after a successful speech contest.
“He said, ‘Well, you keep your ribbons. I don’t have any use for it.’ I said, ‘Why? I won,’ ” Pence said. His father replied that he just wanted Pence to say he did his best. “ ‘Don’t tell me whether you won or lost. And if you’re not doing your best, you’re not going to hear anything good from me.’ ”
Pence mentioned former Sen. Dan Coats, who represented northeast Indiana in the U.S. House. Coats, who also served for a time in Pence and President Donald Trump’s administration, told Pence there are two types of people in politics.
“There’s people that are called and people that are driven,” Pence said the former politician told him. In the book, he said, he explained he’s been both. “But the last 20 years, we’ve tried to just answer a call.”
Shine and Miller both brought up Pence’s experiences during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as well as Pence’s relationship with the former president. Pence talked about both at length.
Pence never mentioned Trump by name during the talk, but told the audience about that day and the weeks that followed.
Five days later, Pence said, he sat down with Trump and was “very direct with him.”
“I sensed he was deeply remorseful about what happened,” Pence said. “He asked after Karen and (Pence’s daughter) Charlotte, who were with me all night long at the Capitol on that fateful day.”
Pence told the former president he was praying for him, he said, something Pence said he told Trump again at a later meeting as well. That time, he said Trump told him not to bother.
“As I was walking out, I said, ‘Well, I guess there’s always two things we’re going to disagree on,’ ” Pence said. Trump looked up from the table and asked what those two things were.
“I referred to my role on Jan. 6, and I said we may always disagree on that. Then I looked at him and said I’m never going to stop praying for him.”