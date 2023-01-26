A bill that would send $30 million to an area regional development fund unanimously passed a committee vote Tuesday.
Senate Bill 344, authored by Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, would send that money from the state's general fund to the Northeast Indiana Strategic Development Commission.
The $30 million over two years is part of the commission's five-year, $75 million strategic plan. According to Holdman, who chairs the Senate Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy, the funds would support goals including supporting entrepreneurs and expanding access to infrastructure needed to facilitate development and population density in the region.
The regional commission was established by a 2021 bill, House Enrolled Act 1238, which was sponsored by Holdman. SB 344 will now go up for a vote of the full Senate.
"These additional funds can create immense, positive outcomes and spark future possibilities for Hoosiers in northeast Indiana," Holdman said in a news release. "I look forward to moving this bill through the legislative process."