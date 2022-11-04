Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed four people from the area to several state boards and commissions.
The governor announced a long list of selections Tuesday, both reappointments and new members, for 16 different groups.
Fort Wayne's Joe Wasson, Allen County's Veterans Service Officer, was a new appointment to the state's Veterans Affairs Commission, Holcomb announced in a news release. He will serve "at the pleasure of the governor."
Douglas Morrow, founder of Vision Source Innovative Eye Care in Auburn, was reappointed to the Indiana Optometry Board and will serve until Sept. 30, 2026.
Roanoke's Suzanne Ehinger, executive in residence with Indiana Tech and principal with Bay Advisors, LLC, was a new appointment to the Respiratory Care Committee and will serve until the same date in 2026.
Finally, Derek Dyer, doctor of chiropractic medicine at Dyer Health & Wellness Center in Huntington, will serve until the same date on the Board of Chiropractic Examiners.