Council President Glynn Hines, D-at large, may not have found out for whom the bell tolls, but a cellphone going off during this week’s committee session served as a reminder for him.
Usually, Hines starts meetings by asking people to silence their cellphones, respond to any phone calls outside council chambers, keep aisles clear and refrain from electioneering. But a phone rang during Tuesday's committee session, the first part of the council’s meeting.
Before the regular session began, Hines took time to ask the audience to silence their devices and to include a mea culpa.
“I notice I did hear one,” Hines said. “But I didn’t make this announcement earlier, so it’s probably my fault.”
A few minutes later, another phone went off, and the person it belonged left the meeting to take the call.