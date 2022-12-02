The president of Indiana's AFL-CIO criticized Mike Braun one day after the Republican senator filed to run for governor in 2024.

Brett Voorhies said in a statement Thursday that Braun has a 15% lifetime voting score from the nation's largest labor union and that the the businessman "consistently sides with corporations, CEOs and big money over regular working people."

"Hoosiers need a Governor who will fight for us – our plumbers, our firefighters, our steelworkers, our teachers, our housekeepers, our electricians, our truck drivers," Voorhies continued, "and Senator Braun has repeatedly proven he’s not the man for the job."

