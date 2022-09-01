Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita addressed the media and the public Thursday – on Facebook.
He called the virtual event "an additional approach" to communicating and said it would allow Hoosiers to hear from him "without filtering through the bias of the press these days."
"I will continue to do numerous one-on-one interviews with the real media, just like I have always done," Rokita said.
He took a handful of email-submitted questions, read by a staffer, from both journalists and members of the public at the end of briefing.
Rokita addressed the lawsuit filed by Indiana abortion providers against the abortion ban, Senate Bill 1, and said his office "will not back down."
"The Indiana constitution says nothing about securing the right to abortion..." Rokita said. "The state has outlawed abortion before, during and after the time of constitutional adoption. There simply is no right to an abortion."
He said that while he personally favors a ban with no exceptions, his duty as attorney general is to defend the laws passed by the legislature.
Rokita, in response to a question, also said he isn't concerned about the ban's potential effect on jobs in the state.
"I have not heard that it's a problem anywhere," Rokita said. "I don't think any Hoosier employers seriously think that they're going to lose employees because someone can't get an abortion in the state of Indiana. It's not an issue."
In response to a question about his investigation into Indianapolis OB-GYN Dr. Caitlin Bernard, Rokita said the investigation is "ongoing."
"The speed at which it's concluded is really going to be determined by the cooperation we get," Rokita said, "not only from the subjects but also third parties."
Rokita also used the live-stream to criticize funds that invest based on environmental, social and governance criteria – a method funds use to determine whether companies are socially responsible.
He issued a an advisory opinion affirming that state law requires the Indiana Public Retirement System's investments to be "based solely on the financial interests of Hoosier public employees and retirees."
The attorney general attacked "woke big businesses" and alleged that "outside investment firms hired to manage Indiana’s investments threaten to erode this financial stability."