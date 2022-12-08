Why did the Indiana Attorney General's office file two lawsuits against TikTok in Allen County?
A spokeswoman for the Todd Rokita's office said Thursday it was because of reports from local school districts that "have had to contend with vandalism and threats of violence" stemming from the social media platform.
"Negative impacts on our school system are always a concern," Press Secretary Kelly Stevenson said in email, "and we want to assure Hoosiers that we have heard them."
She cited a WANE 15 article from last September that reported Southwest Allen County Schools as seeing students following a viral trend on TikTok, "devious licks," that encouraged vandalism and theft.
Rokita announced two lawsuits Wednesday against the platform, which is owned by Beijing-based technology company ByteDance.
The attorney general called the platform a "clear and present danger to Hoosiers" and said he hopes the lawsuits "force TikTok to come clean and change its ways."
In a statement, TikTok said that while it doesn't comment on pending litigation, its "top priority" is "the safety, privacy and security of our community."