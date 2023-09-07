The Allen County Democrats are holding the second annual Blue Bash on Friday with Mayor Tom Henry and Democratic city candidates present.
The ACDP Blue Bash at the Pavilion at Promenade Park features food, music and the opportunity to meet Democratic election candidates on this year’s ballot.
This year’s election, all nine council seats and the city clerk and mayor positions are on the ballot for Fort Wayne voters. Early voting begins Oct. 11 and election day is Nov. 7.
General admission tickets are no longer being sold for the event.
Last year’s Blue Bash featured three Democratic candidates for state positions in the 2022 election: Jessica McClellan, state treasurer; Zenai Brooks, state auditor; and Destiny Wells, secretary of state. For the three state candidates, it was a stop for the Indiana Democratic Party's statewide "Hoosier Promise Tour.”
The event also featured a local democratic candidate, Gary Snyder, who ran in Indiana's 3rd Congressional District.