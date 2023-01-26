The Libertarian Party of Allen County will hold its annual convention Sunday, the organization announced this week.
The convention will take place from 2-6 p.m. at Mad Anthony Brewing Company, located at 2002 Broadway in Fort Wayne. All are welcome to attend, according to a news release, but only party members can vote.
Members of the county's Libertarian Party will vote on items such as city and county candidates, state convention delegates and amendments to the group's bylaws.
Indiana Libertarian Party Chair Evan McMahon and Chris Gault, the state party's political director, will speak at the event.