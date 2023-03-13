A major conservative advocacy group expanded its footprint into Fort Wayne over the weekend.
Americans For Prosperity-Indiana opened an office Saturday at 200 E. Main St., Suite 746. Josh Webb, the organization's state director, said in a statement the new field office will help Americans for Prosperity "accommodate our growing activist base and set the stage for continued engagement."
The office will be used to host policy and advocacy forums, phone banking operations and educational seminars, Webb said. According to a spokesperson, it will support Americans for Prosperity's "over 250" activists in Fort Wayne and will have four staff members.
Two area lawmakers appeared at the grand opening: state Sen. Tyler Johnson, R-Leo-Cedarville, and U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd.
"Americans For Prosperity is committed to advancing conservative principles across the state of Indiana," Banks said in a statement. "I was honored to speak with dozens of grassroots advocates at their office grand opening in Fort Wayne."
Johnson called the group "the best grassroots organization in the country" and said in a statement he's grateful it established a Fort Wayne office.
Charles and David Koch, commonly known as the Koch brothers, founded the anti-tax, small-government group Americans for Prosperity in 2004. Over the past two decades, it has been one of the most powerful conservative organizations in the U.S.
This year, Americans for Prosperity-Indiana has pushed for several legislative policies, including universal Education Savings Accounts — commonly known as vouchers, cannabis reform and eliminating the state income tax.