Gov. Eric Holcomb is inviting high school students to apply for the 2023 Governor's STEM Team.
The competition, which began in 2017, highlights Indiana's top students for achievements in STEM fields — science, technology, engineering and math.
Four students will be honored by the program, the Indiana Department of Education announced in a news release Wednesday. Winning students receive a $1,000 deposit into their Indiana CollegeChoice 529 Direct Savings plan and letterman jackets identifying them as members of the team.
Applications can be submitted online at form.jotform.com/223173244206144, and the deadline is Feb. 3 at 11:59 p.m. The state will consider students' coursework, extracurricular activities, work/research projects, leadership roles and community service.
State Treasurer Daniel Elliott said in a statement that the winners "represent the best of Hoosier hard work and innovation."
"We are humbled to help them have a bright future with less student loan debt," he said of the $1,000 award.
STEM team winners will be announced at a Statehouse ceremony in early May.