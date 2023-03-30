Several area locally-owned farms were honored this week at the Indiana Statehouse.
The farms were honored through the Hoosier Homestead Award Program, which was created in 1976 and has honored nearly 6,000 farms for their contributions to the state's agriculture.
Allen County's Schuhler/Connor/Loesch farm received a Sesquicentennial Award, according to a news release from several northeast Indiana Republican lawmakers. The Koeneman farm, also in Allen County, received a Centennial Award.
According to the release, "farms must be owned by the same family for at least 100 consecutive years and consist of more than 20 acres or produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year" to be named a Hoosier Homestead.
Other honorees:
- Milton Rupley farm; Whitley County; Centennial Award
- DeVoe farm; Wells County; Sesquicentennial Award
- Fred & Emma (Meyer) Nuerge farm; Wells County; Centennial Award
- Maller farm; Adams County; Centennial Award
- Peter D. & Barbara Moser farm; Adams County; Centennial and Sesquicentennial Award