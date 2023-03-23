Advancing Voices of Women is looking for community input through a new survey.
The group, also known as AVOW, was created in 2017 and encourages women to become more engaged in public life.
This month, the nonpartisan nonprofit is "taking a look at what it has done and what it might do in the future," according to a news release. The survey is available online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/avowinput, and people interested in taking it can also contact Advancing Voices of Women on social media.
Respondents to the survey must be at least 18 years old, and the survey takes 10-15 minutes to complete. According to the release, answers will be kept confidential.
"It is time to ask the community, 'What else is needed? What more should AVOW be doing, and what should we be doing different?' " co-founder Rachel Tobin-Smith said in a statement. "We are here for all women in our community and want their input."