Sen. Mike Braun and Rep. Jim Banks were among the 69 Republican lawmakers who filed an amicus brief asking a federal appeals court to reject a temporary stay in the lawsuit that would ban a common abortion medication.
Braun, R-Ind., was one of 11 GOP senators to join the friend-of-the-court brief, and Banks, R-3rd, was one of 58 representatives.
"The FDA’s unlawful approval and deregulation of chemical abortion drugs subverts Congress’ public policy considerations and safeguards for patient safety," the lawmakers' brief states.
The brief was filed Tuesday, and the 5th U.S. Circuit Court issued a ruling late Wednesday that temporarily narrowed that ruling. The Associated Press reported the court's divided three-judge panel also reduced the period of pregnancy when the drug, mifepristone, can be taken and said it could not be dispensed by mail.
Local state Sen. Tyler Johnson, R-Leo-Cedarville, is a plaintiff in the case, which was filed in a Texas federal court. According to the Associated Press, the Justice Department said it would ask the U.S. Supreme Court for an emergency order to stop the lower ruling from taking effect.