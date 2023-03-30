U.S. Rep. Jim Banks quickly responded Thursday to reports that former President Donald Trump had been indicted, calling the decision by a New York grand jury "political prosecution."
That phrase was the first in a series of tweets sent by Banks, R-3rd. He also wrote if Trump wasn't running for president, "they wouldn’t be prosecuting him."
"This isn’t just an indictment of President Trump, it’s an attempt to intimidate anyone who goes against the Left’s radical regime!" Banks said in third tweet.
Earlier this year, Banks highlighted his connection to Trump in a video announcing his campaign for U.S. Senate in 2024, calling him "the strongest president of my lifetime."
Bank's view of Trump wasn't always warm. Early in his Washington tenure, Banks spoke out against the former president at times, including calling the 2017 timing of Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey "suspicious."
However, he's aligned himself more with Trump in recent years, including by voting to object to certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.