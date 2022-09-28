President Joe Biden appeared to look into the crowd for the late Rep. Jackie Walorski on Wednesday during his remarks at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health.
During his speech, the president thanked elected officials including Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, and Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey.
He then peered out into the crowd, seemingly searching for Walorski, who represented Indiana's Second Congressional district before her death in a car crash Aug. 3.
"Representative — Jackie, are you here? Where's Jackie?" Biden asked. "I didn't think — she was going to be here — to help make this a reality."
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressed Biden's words later Wednesday afternoon at a briefing.
"The president was naming the congressional champions on this issue and was acknowledging her incredible work. He had already planned to welcome the congresswoman's family to the White House on Friday; there will be a bill signing in her honor this coming Friday," she said. "So of course she was on his mind. She was of top of mind for the president."
Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer, however, released a statement calling Jean Pierre's explanation a "disrespectful lie."
"No amount of spin from the White House can justify President Joe Biden forgetting the tragic passing of Jackie Walorski — the latest gaffe that calls so much into question," Hupfer said. "The American people deserve a straight answer, not a political talking point, as to how the President of the United States could forget that a congresswoman he was purportedly trying to honor had passed away just last month."