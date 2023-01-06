Bluffton’s “inclusive community” signs aren’t coming down, despite claims from one Wells County politician.
Wells County Councilman Brandon Harnish, posted Tuesday on Twitter that the Bluffton City Council had approved the removal of signs that read “Welcome. We are building an inclusive community.”
“It’s a new day in Bluffton, Indiana,” Harnish, a Republican, wrote. He has since deleted his account on the website.
However, Bluffton Mayor John Whicker, also a Republican, confirmed Friday morning that the city had done no such thing.
Different, older “welcome” signs had to be replaced due to their age and condition, Whicker said. That change was discussed at last week’s Board of Works meeting, but the “inclusive community” signs were not mentioned “as they are still in good shape.”
“Contrary to what has been posted on social media, the 'inclusive' signs have not been taken down nor are they going to be taken down,” Whicker said in an email.
The signs were first put up in 2006 after Bluffton was one of the first towns to join a national 68-city partnership to work toward inclusion, USA Today reported at the time.