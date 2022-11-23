State Sen. Justin Busch will join another northeast Indiana lawmaker in a leadership role in the Senate’s Republican Caucus.

Busch, R-Fort Wayne, was promoted to deputy caucus chairman Tuesday during Organization Day.

He will be second in command to Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, who will remain the party’s caucus chair during the upcoming session next year.

“It is a great honor to be promoted to Deputy Caucus Chairman,” Busch said in a statement. “Sen. Holdman has been a great mentor of mine, and I look forward to working alongside him for this next session.”

bstover@jg.net

Tags

Statehouse and General Assignment Reporter

Brett Stover is a Reporter covering the Indiana Statehouse and general assignments for The Journal Gazette. A University of Missouri graduate, Stover has covered news in Indiana since 2021.