State Sen. Justin Busch will join another northeast Indiana lawmaker in a leadership role in the Senate’s Republican Caucus.
Busch, R-Fort Wayne, was promoted to deputy caucus chairman Tuesday during Organization Day.
He will be second in command to Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, who will remain the party’s caucus chair during the upcoming session next year.
“It is a great honor to be promoted to Deputy Caucus Chairman,” Busch said in a statement. “Sen. Holdman has been a great mentor of mine, and I look forward to working alongside him for this next session.”