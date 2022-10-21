While Democrat Gary Snyder and independent Nathan Gotsch both hope to score an upset victory against Republican Rep. Jim Banks in November, their ire turned on each other this week.
Snyder’s campaign sent out a text message to voters attacking Gotsch, the independent candidate said, that included a claim from Northeast Indiana National Organization for Women President Kieran O’Dowd.
The claim? That Gotsch said he plans to vote for U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, in the midterms.
In an email, O’Dowd said she attended a meet-and-greet with Gotsch July 14 in Huntington and “specifically wanted to ask him questions about his stance on Women's Rights as he does not have a voting record.”
O’Dowd spoke to the independent “for about four or five minutes,” she said, and asked him who he would consider voting for if he weren’t running for Congress. Gotsch first said he didn’t have an answer, O’Dowd said in the email, but she followed up and asked “how he leans.”
“He did not hesitate,” O’Dowd said. “He stated that he liked that Young voted for the recent gun control bill and thought Young was more ‘progressive’ and that he'd vote for Young. He did not hesitate, not one minute.”
In response, Gotsch denied having said he supported Young and that “having your opponent's supporters lie about things you've said, or in this case, haven't said, is unfortunately all too common in politics today.”
He also shared a letter addressed to Snyder asking his opponent to stop the “reckless attack built on a lie.”
“Let's get back to talking about the issues that actually matter to voters,” Gotsch wrote, “not spreading falsehoods to generate fear.”
Snyder would not confirm nor deny whether his campaign sent the text and in a statement called it a “petty issue.”
“The voters of the 3rd District would rather be discussing a women's right to control her own body,” Snyder said, “making our unions stronger to help lift up the middle class and fighting worldwide inflation to help working families.”