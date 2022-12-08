Stephanie Crandall, Fort Wayne's director of intergovernmental affairs, kicked off her City Council campaign Thursday evening with an acronym: HOPE.
That word, famously associated with President Barack Obama's 2008 campaign, stands for health, opportunity and prosperity for everyone.
Crandall, a Democrat, announced her bid for an at-large seat last month. On Thursday, her campaign said, local Democratic elected officials including Mayor Tom Henry and Wayne Township Trustee Austin Knox attended her event.
All nine seats on Fort Wayne's city council are up for election next year. The three current at-large members are Republican Councilman Tom Freistroffer and Democrats Councilman Glynn Hines and Councilwoman Michelle Chambers.