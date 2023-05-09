Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch just picked up the most high-profile endorsement so far in next year's gubernatorial election.
U.S. Rep. Greg Pence, R-6th, today announced his support for Crouch. Pence, brother of former vice president and Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, is the first member of Congress to make an endorsement in the race to replace Gov. Eric Holcomb.
"Suzanne Crouch is a proven conservative who will protect Hoosier values, stand up for families, faith, life and will always support law enforcement," Greg Pence said in a statement. "I am proud to offer her my endorsement as our next governor."
Crouch faces U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden in the Republican primary. Former state superintendent Jennifer McCormick is the only candidate running as a Democrat so far.