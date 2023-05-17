Former Allen Circuit Court Judge Wendy Davis picked up an endorsement today from Winning For Women PAC, a political organization that supports conservative women.
Davis was one of the first ten candidates endorsed by the political action committee ahead of the 2024 election. She's also the only endorsee who isn't an incumbent.
In a statement, Davis said she's honored to have the group's support.
"Winning For Women PAC is a leader in supporting conservative women candidates, and "Together, we'll work to keep the Republican House majority and advance meaningful conservative solutions for the American people," she said.
The PAC said it will donate the maximum amount to each endorsed candidate and host fundraisers to help raise additional resources. According to a news release, Winning For Women and related groups raised more than $17 million to support Republican women during the 2022 election.
"Now, there are a record number of Republican women in the GOP-led House of Representatives," Winning For Women PAC Executive Director Danielle Barrow said in a statement. "We’re determined to make this our most successful cycle yet, and I’m excited to start it off by supporting another top-tier class of strong women leaders."
The crowded race for Indiana's Third Congressional District includes Davis, former U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman, state Sen. Andy Zay, R-Huntington; former legislative aide and veteran Jon Kenworthy; Warsaw maintenance technician and veteran Mike Felker; and Auburn lawyer Chandler Likes.