The Emerging Leaders Project announced its 2022-2023 class Monday, a group that includes two Fort Wayne residents.
Andrea Hernandez and Sean Johnson were among the 27 members in the class.
Founded in 2011, the Project is a non-profit organization offering free training to young leaders in order "to build the bench of future Democratic Party candidates, party leaders, campaign staffers and activists," according to the organization's website.
Alumni of the program include current Democratic state Sens. Fady Qaddoura and Rodney Pol, along with Monroe County Treasurer and state treasurer candidate Jessica McClellan.