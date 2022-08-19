The Indiana Democratic Party on Friday announced plans for a caucus to nominate their candidate in the Indiana 2nd Congressional District special election.
The election will be held concurrently with the general election Nov. 8. Gov. Eric Holcomb called the special election earlier this month following the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski and two staff members in a car crash Aug. 3.
Democratic precinct committee people from the pre-redistricting 2nd District will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Operating Engineers Local 150 in Lakeville, a small town south of South Bend.
There will technically be two races in November: the special election to serve the remaining two months of the current term, and the general election to serve a two-year term in the U.S. House beginning in January.
Paul Steury, the Democratic candidate in the general election, announced Friday on Twitter he had filed for the special election, according to the website of the Indiana Election Division. No other candidates had filed for the Democratic primary as of Friday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the Republican Party will hold caucuses in both races at Grissom Middle School on Saturday. More than a dozen candidates have already filed, including former state Attorney General Curtis Hill, former state Rep. Christy Stutzman and outgoing state Rep. Curt Nisly.
Indiana Democratic Party Chairman Mike Schmuhl criticized the GOP candidates in a statement Friday.
“An accused sex offender and extremist wackos headline a group of Republicans vying to replace an established member of Congress,” Schmuhl said. “I join a number of 2nd District residents when I share my concern that Indiana Republicans could nominate someone who puts the desire to be relevant or powerful ahead of the interests of the people of north-central Indiana.”