Rep. Phil GiaQuinta was reelected as House Minority Leader, the Democratic Party announced today.
The Fort Wayne lawmaker will now serve another term as the top-ranking Democrat in the Indiana House after being picked by the caucus Wednesday in Indianapolis.
GiaQuinta said the state House “has great promise,” an ideal his father, the late Rep. Ben GiaQuinta, instilled in him from an early age.
“The Indiana House faces enormous challenges ahead as the legislature enters its biennial budget session,” GiaQuinta said in a statement. “This leadership team is well-positioned to take on the issues that matter most to the people this institution serves.”