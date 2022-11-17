Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden released his first campaign ad Thursday as the race to be Indiana’s next governor begins to heat up.
Doden, who announced his campaign for the Republican nomination last year — three years before the 2024 primaries — announced a “five-figure” digital ad buy.
According to his most recent campaign finance report filed earlier this year, Doden’s campaign has more than $2.3 million cash on hand. A statement from the candidate Thursday claimed he has raised “more than $5 million” so far and has visited 46 counties across the state.
The nearly 2-minute ad, titled ‘Results,’ champions how Doden “revitalized small towns, brought high-paying jobs to Indiana and revitalized Fort Wayne.”
“The election results last week made one thing very clear,” Doden said in a statement. “Voters across the country are demanding strong, bold and courageous leadership focused on results, not empty rhetoric.”
The ad, which features numerous shots of Doden driving a Jeep and several others of him walking with and talking to people in hard hats, refers to the candidate as a “successful businessman who has lived out his conservative values” and a “man of deep faith.”
Doden, who lives in Fort Wayne and is the president of Pago USA, also previously served as president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation under former Gov. Mike Pence.
While he was (by far) the first candidate in the race, Doden is expected to be joined soon by more gubernatorial hopefuls.
A source with knowledge of the situation told The Journal Gazette in September that Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, is planning to run for governor in 2024. Braun told the Associated Press Wednesday that he will announce whether he is running by the end of the year.
Meanwhile, former state superintendent Jennifer McCormick, who switched parties last year, said last month during a visit to Fort Wayne she is “seriously considering” a run for governor as a Democrat.