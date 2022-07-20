Filing for November's school board elections doesn't start until next week, but one East Allen County Schools incumbent used Tuesday's meeting to announce he will seek reelection.
"I can tell you over the last eight years I have felt humbled and honored to be part of such a great organization and to work with incredible people," said Tim Hines, board vice president. "I believe East Allen is heading in a positive direction."
Meeting attendees – primarily board members and district staff – reacted with applause.
Hines ran unopposed for the District 1R seat in 2018.
Paulette Nellems of District 3E and Gayle Etzler of District 2E also have terms expiring this year. Neither mentioned their election plans at the meeting.
The filing window for school board candidates runs from July 27 until noon Aug. 26.