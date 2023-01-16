East Allen County Schools is changing the way people can watch board meetings online.
Clicking a Zoom link is no longer necessary. The district announced it is replacing that method, which was adopted during the pandemic, with a livestream.
The livestream link will be available under the "Events" section of the district website, https://www.eacs.k12.in.us. It can also be found under the "School Board" menu.
Sound from the board room will be muted until the bang of the gavel.
The change takes effect Tuesday. The board meeting is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. at Leo Junior-Senior High School.
With the exception of another midday meeting Feb. 21, meetings are otherwise held at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Administration Building, 1240 Indiana 930 East, New Haven.